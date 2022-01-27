fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.74

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 652760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.96.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% during the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.