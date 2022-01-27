Function X Market Capitalization Hits $255.23 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $255.23 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,204.65 or 0.99658067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00079081 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002365 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00440891 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

