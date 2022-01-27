Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.16. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Get Fuse Medical alerts:

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.