Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

FUSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 59,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,743. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

