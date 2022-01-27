FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Shares of FVCB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,236. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $281.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.37.

FVCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

