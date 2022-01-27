FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

Shares of PBH opened at C$117.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.35. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$137.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 90.50%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

