FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sonic Automotive, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SAH opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

