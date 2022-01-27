FY2021 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$831.99 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.68.

ALA opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$18.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

