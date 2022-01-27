FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.23.

TSE:CPX opened at C$37.72 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.31 and a 12-month high of C$45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,980.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

