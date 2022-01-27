FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GEI. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.47.

GEI stock opened at C$24.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.78 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.15.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

