FY2021 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.75.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$28.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.56. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 266.30%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

