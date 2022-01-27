FY2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $17.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

LGIH opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in LGI Homes by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

