FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Decreased by Analyst

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

