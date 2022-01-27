FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $13.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.63 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $212.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $222.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

