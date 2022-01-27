FY2021 EPS Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Decreased by Analyst

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

