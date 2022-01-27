FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Lifted by Analyst

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($8.24). Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $63.38 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

