FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLB. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Schlumberger stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

