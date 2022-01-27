FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Lowered by Analyst

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mplx in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Mplx has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,561,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after purchasing an additional 848,900 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Mplx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,523,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

