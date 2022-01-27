FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Covestro stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

