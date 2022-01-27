G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a growth of 1,881.7% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMVD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 3,186,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,373. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. G Medical Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.