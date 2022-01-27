GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market cap of $976,277.36 and approximately $197,937.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.18 or 0.06509324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,791.70 or 0.99696476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051694 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

