Gabriele Cerrone Buys 100,000 Shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Stock

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,745.82).

OKYO opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.04. The stock has a market cap of £50.96 million and a PE ratio of -13.75. OKYO Pharma Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

