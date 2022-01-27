Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.53

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 54167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The stock has a market cap of C$37.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

