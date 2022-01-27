Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.89. 705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GXYEF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.