Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GAXY stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,644,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,115. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
