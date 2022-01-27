Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,469,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAXY stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,644,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,115. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

