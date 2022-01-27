GAMEE (GMEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.11 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $15.11 million and $631,750.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.23 or 0.06601182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,657.86 or 0.99943135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052029 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

