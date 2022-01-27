GAMEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.78 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and $598,958.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.71 or 0.06511226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,125.09 or 0.99872271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051275 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

