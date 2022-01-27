GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.10 and last traded at $96.83. Approximately 95,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,315,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.
GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of -2.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.