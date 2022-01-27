GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.10 and last traded at $96.83. Approximately 95,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,315,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get GameStop alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of -2.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.