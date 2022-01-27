Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GHAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 35,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,796. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHAC. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 499,553 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.