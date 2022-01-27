Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1,314.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin stock opened at $120.52 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

