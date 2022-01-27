Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Lessened by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after purchasing an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $278.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.66 and its 200-day moving average is $306.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

