Gas One Day Volume Reaches $5.99 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00011251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $41.23 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.63 or 0.06695461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,277.74 or 1.00261567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00052436 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

