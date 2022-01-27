GateToken (GT) Price Tops $6.48 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, GateToken has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $6.48 or 0.00017537 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $506.52 million and $6.30 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,186,701 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

