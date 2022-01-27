Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

GATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 48.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 33.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 98,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.