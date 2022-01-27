Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 48.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 33.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

