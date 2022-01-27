Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.16

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 1428184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$287.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$35.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$121,910.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.