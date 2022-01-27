Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.16

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 1428184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of C$287.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83.
In other news, Senior Officer Dustin Ressler sold 132,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$121,910.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450.25. Also, Director Ingram Gillmore acquired 174,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,711,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,369,040.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
