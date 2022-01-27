Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.75

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.75 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 30193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

