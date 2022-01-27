Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Down 55.9%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)’s stock price was down 55.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

