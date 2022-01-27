Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Up 5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 19,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 570,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

