General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,837 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of General Mills worth $108,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

