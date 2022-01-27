Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR)’s stock price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.98. 21,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 25,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Generation Income Properties in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 34.60 and a quick ratio of 34.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

