Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Generex Biotechnology stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 381,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -2.88. Generex Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.
Generex Biotechnology Company Profile
