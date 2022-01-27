Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report sales of $723.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.92 million and the highest is $728.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $636.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genesco by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:GCO opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $73.72.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Further Reading: Net Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.