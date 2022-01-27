Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report sales of $723.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.92 million and the highest is $728.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $636.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genesco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genesco by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GCO opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

