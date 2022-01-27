Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $861.28

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 861.28 ($11.62) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.60). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.72), with a volume of 27,013 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 861.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 877.60.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

