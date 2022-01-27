Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $32.72

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $31.50. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 8,728 shares traded.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

