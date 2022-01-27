Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Genmab A/S worth $180,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMAB. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

