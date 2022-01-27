Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at $26,952,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of G stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

