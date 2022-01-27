Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,875 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.12% of Gentherm worth $30,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Gentherm by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

