Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.51% of Genuine Parts worth $88,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.