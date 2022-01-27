GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $369,611.81

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $369,611.81 and $147.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,209.75 or 0.99900550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00289182 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00027776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.